Tennessee Tech announces 2026 football schedule

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles have announced their 2026 football schedule, their first as a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon).

Tennessee Tech opens its 2026 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 29, hosting the Monmouth Hawks at Tucker Stadium in Cookeville, Tenn. The Golden Eagles hit the road the following week, traveling to Chattanooga on Sept. 5 for the second game of a home-and-home series with the Mocs. Although Chattanooga is a fellow SoCon member, the matchup will count as a non-conference contest.

Tech begins Southern Conference play on Sept. 12, returning home to face Samford at Tucker Stadium.

After an open date, the Golden Eagles dive into three straight SoCon matchups. They visit Wofford on Sept. 26 and Western Carolina on Oct. 3 before returning home to host Furman on Oct. 10.

Tennessee Tech steps out of league play on Oct. 17 to host Eastern Kentucky in a previously unannounced non-conference game. Four SoCon contests follow: road trips to The Citadel on Oct. 24 and ETSU on Oct. 31, then back-to-back home dates with VMI on Nov. 7 and Mercer on Nov. 14.

The Golden Eagles close out the 2026 regular season on Saturday, Nov. 21, with a road trip to face Mississippi State.

Below is Tennessee Tech’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Tennessee Tech Football Schedule

08/29 – Monmouth

09/05 – at Chattanooga

09/12 – Samford*

09/19 – OFF

09/26 – at Wofford*

10/03 – at Western Carolina*

10/10 – Furman*

10/17 – Eastern Kentucky

10/24 – at Citadel*

10/31 – at ETSU*

11/07 – VMI*

11/14 – Mercer*

11/21 – at Mississippi State

* SoCon contest.

Tennessee Tech won its second consecutive OVC-Big South title last season and advanced to the FCS Playoffs, but fell in the first round at home against North Dakota, 31-6. The Golden Eagles finished the 2025 season 11-2 overall and 8-0 in conference play.

“It’s an exciting time for Tennessee Tech football!” head coach Bobby Wilder said. “We are fired up about the release of our 2026 schedule. Can’t wait to kick off the season in an upgraded Tucker Stadium with a Top 25 matchup against Monmouth.

“Followed by a matchup with our newest rival, 97 miles to the south at Chattanooga. We are excited for the opportunity to finish the season at Mississippi State out of the Southeastern Conference. We are embracing the challenge of our first season in our new home – the Southern Conference!

“Our goal will be to Aim Higher in 2026 and surpass our school record 11 wins in 2025. It’s a great time to be a Golden Eagle!”