Tennessee Tech adds Morehead State to 2027 football schedule

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles have added the Morehead State Eagles to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Morehead State University was obtained from Tennessee Technological University via a state open records request.

Tennessee Tech will host Morehead State at Tucker Stadium in Cookeville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2027. The Golden Eagles will pay Morehead State a $130,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Tennessee Tech, a member of the OVC-Big South Football Association, and Morehead State, a member of the Pioneer Football League (PFL), have met 51 times on the gridiron in their history. The series dates back to 1936, and Tennessee Tech currently has a 10-game advantage in the overall series (30-20-1).

The last meeting between the two schools occurred in 1995 when both were members of the Ohio Valley Conference. Morehead State moved over the to PFL the following season and the two schools have not played since then.

Tennessee Tech now has three non-conference opponents lined up for the 2027 season. The Golden Eagles are slated to host the Chattanooga Mocs on Sept. 2 and travel to face the Samford Bulldogs on Sept. 18 that season.

Tennessee Tech is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Morehead State in 2027.

Football Schedules

Tennessee Tech Football Schedule

Morehead State Football Schedule