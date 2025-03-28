Tennessee Tech adds Cumberland, completes 2025 football schedule

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features a newly added contest against the Cumberland Phoenix.

“We are excited to announce our full 2025 schedule,” said Tech head coach Bobby Wilder, about to enter his second season with the Golden Eagles after earning a share of the Big South/Ohio Valley Conference title in 2024. “Having seven home games and five away games was our goal as we looked to complete the schedule.

“We wanted to give Tennessee Tech University and our loyal fanbase as many opportunities as possible to support our team in Tucker Stadium this fall. Everyone associated with Tennessee Tech Football is grateful for all of the support we have received from our administration, the Cookeville community and our Golden Eagle Football fans!”

Tennessee Tech will open the 2025 season at home at Tucker Stadium in Cookeville, Tenn., against Cumberland on Saturday, Aug. 30. The Golden Eagles will then play two more home non-conference contests against the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday, Sept. 6 and the Davidson Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 13.

The fourth and final non-conference game for Tennessee Tech will be played late in the season on Nov. 15 on the road against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Tennessee Tech kicks off OVC-Big South Football Association action on Sept. 27 on the road against Tennessee State. Other road league opponents for the Golden Eagles this fall include Charleston Southern on Oct. 11, Lindenwood on Oct. 18, and Eastern Illinois on Nov. 8.

OVC-Big South opponents slated to visit Cookeville this season include Western Illinois on Oct. 4, Southeast Missouri on Oct. 25, Gardner-Webb on Nov. 1, and UT Martin on Nov. 22.

Below is Tennessee Tech’s complete 2025 football schedule, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Tennessee Tech Football Schedule

08/30 – Cumberland

09/06 – Chattanooga

09/13 – Davidson

09/20 – OFF

09/27 – at Tennessee State*

10/04 – Western Illinois*

10/11 – at Charleston Southern*

10/18 – at Lindenwood*

10/25 – Southeast Missouri*

11/01 – Gardner-Webb*

11/08 – at Eastern Illinois*

11/15 – at Kentucky

11/22 – UT Martin*

* OVC-Big South contest.

The Golden Eagles finished the 2024 season 7-5 in conference play and 6-2 overall.