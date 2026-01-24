Tennessee State, Morgan State, schedule football series for 2026, 2027

The Tennessee State Tigers and Morgan State Bears have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, it was announced Saturday.

The series opens on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, when Tennessee State hosts Morgan State at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The return game is scheduled for the 2027 season at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

Tennessee State has never lost to Morgan State, a streak that includes a 14-0 win in the 1972 Atlanta Ebony Classic at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium and a 21-0 shutout at Vanderbilt Stadium in 1985.

The Tigers added two more decisive victories later in the decade, rolling to a 52-10 road win in Baltimore in 1986 and following it with a 37-17 triumph at Hale Stadium in 1987.

Tennessee State’s 2026 non-conference slate begins with a home contest against Jackson State on Aug. 29. The Tigers then travel for consecutive games against Georgia on Sept. 5 and Alabama A&M on Sept. 12.

Tennessee State can add one additional non-conference opponent to go along with its slate of seven OVC-Big South foes.

For Morgan State, Tennessee State is the fifth non-league opponent on the 2026 schedule. The Bears are currently set to open their 2026 campaign at North Carolina A&T on Aug. 29 before trekking to Tempe to face Arizona State on Sept. 5.

Other contests include Towson on Sept. 19 and Villanova on Oct. 3, both on the road.

As a member of the six-team Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Morgan State plays only five conference games. The Bears can schedule up to seven non-league opponents for a total of 12 games.

