Tennessee State announces 2026 football schedule

The Tennessee State Tigers released their 2026 football schedule on Tuesday, outlining a challenging slate that blends marquee nonconference showdowns with a full run through the OVC-Big South Football Association.

The Tigers open the season at home on August 29 against Jackson State, renewing one of the most recognizable HBCU matchups in the country. From there, TSU faces a tough two-week stretch, traveling to Georgia on September 5 and Alabama A&M on September 12. The road swing continues on September 19 with a visit to Florida A&M, marking three straight away games before the team’s open date on September 26.

OVC-Big South action begins on October 3 at Western Illinois, followed by a return to Nashville on October 10 to host UT Martin. The Tigers step out of league play briefly on October 17 with a home matchup against Morgan State, then resume OVC-Big South action on October 24 against Charleston Southern.

TSU closes the regular season with four November tests, beginning with a road trip to Lindenwood on October 31, then home dates against Southeast Missouri (November 7) and Eastern Illinois (November 14). The Tigers wrap up the schedule on November 21 at Gardner-Webb.

Below is Tennessee State’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Tennessee State Football Schedule

08/29 – Jackson State

09/05 – at Georgia

09/12 – at Alabama A&M

09/19 – at Florida A&M

09/26 – OFF

10/03 – at Western Illinois*

10/10 – UT Martin*

10/17 – Morgan State

10/24 – Charleston Southern*

10/31 – at Lindenwood*

11/07 – Southeast Missouri*

11/14 – Eastern Illinois*

11/21 – at Gardner-Webb*

* OVC-Big South contest.

Tennessee State finished the 2025 season 2-10 overall and 0-8 in conference play. It was the first season for the Tigers under head coach Reggie Barlow.