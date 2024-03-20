Tennessee adds New Mexico State to 2025 football schedule

The Tennessee Volunteers have added the New Mexico State Aggies to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with New Mexico State University was obtained from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, via a state public records request.

Tennessee will host New Mexico State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. The Volunteers will pay the Aggies a $1.6 million guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Tennessee and New Mexico State have never met on the gridiron.

New Mexico State recently completed its first season as a member of Conference USA following five seasons as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent. The Aggies finished the 2023 season 10-5 overall and 7-1 in Conference USA action.

Tennessee is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Syracuse Orange in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The Volunteers are also slated to host the ETSU Buccaneers on Sept. 6 and the UAB Blazers on Sept. 20 at Neyland Stadium that season.

On Wednesday, the SEC announced that each league team will again play an eight-game conference football schedule in 2025. The opponents for 2025 are the same as 2024, but with the sites flipped.

Tennessee’s 2025 SEC opponents include Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt at home and Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, and Mississippi State on the road.

