SEC sets opponents, eight-game football schedule format for 2025

The SEC has announced the football opponents for the 2025 season, and the league will retain its eight-game scheduling format.
SEC teams again will play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference opponents. One of those four non-conference opponents is required to be from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent.
The 2025 conference opponents for each team are the same as the upcoming 2024 season, but with the sites of the contests flipped.
“We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”
Featured matchups that will be played in 2025 include both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns visiting the Georgia Bulldogs. Other matchups include Oklahoma at Tennessee, Texas A&M at Texas, LSU at Alabama, Auburn at Oklahoma, and Tennessee at Florida, among others.
Below is the complete list of SEC football opponents for the 2025 season:
2025 SEC Football Opponents
Home: LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
Away: Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina
Home: Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M
Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas
Home: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri
Away: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Home: Georgia (in JAX), Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas
Away: Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M
Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas
Away: Auburn, Florida (in JAX), Mississippi State, Tennessee
Home: Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas
Away: Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
Home: Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M
Away: Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt
Home: Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas
Away: Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M
Home: Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M
Away: Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Home: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri
Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas (in Dallas)
Home: Arkansas, Florida, LSU, South Carolina
Away: Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Oklahoma
Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M
Home: Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Away: Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State
Home: Arkansas, Oklahoma (in Dallas), Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Away: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State
Home: Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina
Away: Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas
Home: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri
Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas
It’s still possible that the SEC will move to a nine-game conference football schedule beginning with the 2026 season. Texas Director of Athletics Chris Del Conte hinted at this likelihood last month.
Is Georgia EVER going to play Texas A&M ever again? And the SEC just needs to be honest and admit they will never play a 9 game conference schedule. They just won’t do it.
A&M still hasn’t played in Lexington either.
Gotta leave room for Mercer & Maine on the schedules.
A&M joined conference in 2012, but has only played GA once (in Athens). No trips to College Station for the Bulldogs.
Additionally, A&M has only played Kentucky once (in College Station). No trips to Lexington for the Aggies.
They skurred to play nine games Pawllll!
If the Big 12 and SEC dropped to 7 conference games Oklahoma State would agree to revive Bedlam as an OOC game in a heartbeat.
As well, we need lots more OOC games between big time teams. Under a 7-game conference schedule the Big 12 and SEC could require at least 3 OOC games against power conference opponents.
1. These would look good in the eyes of the CFP committee
2. Most conference games don’t get good ratings, but plenty of heavyweight clashes between different conferences do