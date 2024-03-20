SEC sets opponents, eight-game football schedule format for 2025

The SEC has announced the football opponents for the 2025 season, and the league will retain its eight-game scheduling format.

SEC teams again will play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference opponents. One of those four non-conference opponents is required to be from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent.

The 2025 conference opponents for each team are the same as the upcoming 2024 season, but with the sites of the contests flipped.

“We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”

Featured matchups that will be played in 2025 include both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns visiting the Georgia Bulldogs. Other matchups include Oklahoma at Tennessee, Texas A&M at Texas, LSU at Alabama, Auburn at Oklahoma, and Tennessee at Florida, among others.

Below is the complete list of SEC football opponents for the 2025 season:

2025 SEC Football Opponents

Alabama Crimson Tide

Home: LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Away: Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina

Arkansas Razorbacks

Home: Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M

Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Auburn Tigers

Home: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri

Away: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Florida Gators

Home: Georgia (in JAX), Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Georgia Bulldogs

Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas

Away: Auburn, Florida (in JAX), Mississippi State, Tennessee

Kentucky Wildcats

Home: Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

LSU Tigers

Home: Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Away: Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Home: Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M

Missouri Tigers

Home: Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Away: Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Oklahoma Sooners

Home: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri

Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas (in Dallas)

Ole Miss Rebels

Home: Arkansas, Florida, LSU, South Carolina

Away: Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Oklahoma

South Carolina Gamecocks

Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M

Tennessee Volunteers

Home: Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Away: Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Texas Longhorns

Home: Arkansas, Oklahoma (in Dallas), Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Away: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Texas A&M Aggies

Home: Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina

Away: Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas

Vanderbilt Commodores

Home: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri

Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

It’s still possible that the SEC will move to a nine-game conference football schedule beginning with the 2026 season. Texas Director of Athletics Chris Del Conte hinted at this likelihood last month.

