Tennessee adds Chattanooga to 2024 football schedule

The Tennessee Volunteers have added the Chattanooga Mocs to their 2024 football schedule, it was announced Tuesday.

Tennessee will welcome Chattanooga to Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31, 2024. The game was released as part of a story earlier today that Tennessee and NC State would square off in the 2024 Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte.

Tennessee will pay Chattanooga $550,000 for the contest, as outlined in the game contract between the pair. Chattanooga has knocked off Tennessee twice — with two draws — in 41 all-time meetings. Tennessee owns 24 consecutive victories against the Mocs, including a 45-0 result in Knoxville on Sept. 14, 2019.

Chattanooga joins NC State, Kent State (Saturday, Sept. 14), and UTEP (Saturday, Nov. 23) on the Vols’ 2024 non-league slate.

The Mocs will travel to Georgia State (Saturday, Sept. 7) and Austin Peay (Saturday, Nov. 23) in that same year.

