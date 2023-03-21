Tennessee, NC State to participate in 2024 Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte

The Tennessee Volunteers and the NC State Wolfpack will play in the 2024 Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, both schools announced Tuesday.

The game will be played in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. The Charlotte Sports Foundation will be organizing the event. The date was originally scheduled to feature a contest between Tennessee and Oklahoma, but the SEC had scuttled the game due to Oklahoma’s move to the league.

“We are thrilled to host a dynamic regional match up that is within driving distance for these two passionate fan bases,” said Danny Morrison, the executive director of the foundation. “Tennessee and NC State have incredible ties to Charlotte and bringing them together to play in Bank of America Stadium is going to be an awesome experience. Games like these don’t happen without an amazing title sponsor like Duke’s Mayo and the support of the universities and our partners.”

“We are excited to participate in the 2024 Duke’s Mayo Classic. This is an incredible opportunity for our football program to face a great SEC opponent in our home state. The Charlotte Sports Foundation does a fantastic job and I’m looking forward to an electric atmosphere at Bank of America Stadium,” said NC State Director of Athletics, Boo Corrigan.

The game marks the third Duke’s Mayo Classic. NC Central and NC A&T did battle in the inaugural game, while South Carolina and North Carolina squared off in 2023. NCCU and A&T will again do battle in the game on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2027, while Tennessee and West Virginia will tee it up in the 2028 edition of the game.

“We appreciate the Charlotte Sports Foundation and NC State on executing a game of this caliber on short notice,” said Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White. “This is another terrific opportunity for our football program and Vol Nation to showcase our brand in one of college football’s perennial marquee contests.”

The sides last squared off in Atlanta to open the 2012 slate. Tennessee claimed a 35-21 result in that contest.

The schools will open their respective seasons with opponents from the FCS Southern Conference. Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign a week prior with a home contest against Chattanooga. NC State will welcome Western Carolina to Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31. The Wolfpack have a prior scheduled contest with Louisiana Tech that will need to be relocated.

Kickoff time and television coverage for the contest will be announced at a later date.

