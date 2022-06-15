Temple sets kickoff times for first two home football games in 2022

The Temple Owls have set the kickoff times for their first two home football games of the 2022 season, the school announced on Monday.

Temple’s first home game in 2022 is against the Lafayette Leopards on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The game will kickoff at 2:00pm ET and it will be streamed live via ESPN+.

The following week on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will make an appearance at Lincoln Financial Field. The game, which will be Homecoming for Temple this season, will be streamed live by ESPN+ beginning at 2:00pm ET.

On Thursday, May 26, ESPN and the conferences announced kickoff times and television coverage for early season games and weeknight contests later in the season. Temple will open the 2022 season on Friday, Sept. 2 on the road against the Duke Blue Devils and the game will be televised by the ACC Network at 7:30pm ET.

Temple will also play three straight nationally televised games on weeknights. The Owls will play at the UCF Knights on Thursday, Oct. 13 (7:00pm ET, ESPN), at home against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Friday, Oct. 21 (7:30pm ET, ESPN2), and on the road against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, Oct. 29 (3:30pm ET, CBS Sports Network).

The remaining kickoff times for the Owls and others this season will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

2022 Temple Football Schedule