Temple schedules home-and-home football series with Rutgers, Delaware

The Temple Owls have scheduled future home-and-home football series with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Delaware Blue Hens, the school announced Monday.

Temple and Rutgers will kickoff a four-game home-and-home series at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2030, before shifting to SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2031.

The Owls will host the Scarlet Knights in Philadelphia a second time on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2032, and then the series will conclude the following season with Rutgers hosting Temple in Piscataway on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2033.

Temple and Rutgers first met on the gridiron in 1990 in Philadelphia and have played a total of 39 times. The Scarlet Knights currently own a seven-game winning streak in the series, which spans from 2003 through 2023, and they also lead the overall series, 24-15.

The Temple Owls and Delaware Blue Hens will kickoff a two-game series at Delaware Stadium in Newark, Del., on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2032. The series will conclude the following season when the Owls host the Blue Hens in Philadelphia on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2033.

Temple and Delaware have met 36 times on the gridiron in a series that began in 1914. The Blue Hens won the two most recent contests in the series, 34-19 in 1984 and 17-10 in 1985, and currently lead the overall series 22-14.

“Since my arrival at Temple in December, I have said that we need to get back to recruiting within our footprint and playing non-conference games against teams in our area,” said Temple head coach K.C. Keeler. “Having schools like Rutgers and Delaware on our schedule is great for our program, our student-athletes, and our fans. It will be exciting to see people come out and pack the stadiums.”

