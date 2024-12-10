Temple adds Howard to 2025 football schedule

The Temple Owls have added the Howard Bison to their 2025 football schedule, according to a report from OwlsDaily.

Temple will host Howard at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on a date to be announced in 2025. The game will mark the second gridiron meeting between the two schools following a 40-0 Temple win in 1991.

Howard is the fourth and final non-conference opponent for the Temple Owls for 2025. The Owls are scheduled to open the season on the road against the UMass Minutemen on Aug. 30. Temple also has a pair of power conference opponents on its slate — the Oklahoma Sooners at home on Sept. 13 and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on the road on Sept. 20.

In American Conference action next season, Temple is slated to host East Carolina, Navy, Tulane, and UTSA and will visit Army, Charlotte, North Texas, and Tulsa.

Howard now has three known opponents for its 2025 non-conference schedule with the addition of Temple. The Bison are also scheduled to visit the Richmond Spiders on Sept. 27 and the Tennessee State Tigers on Oct. 18.

Howard is now scheduled to play three future games against an opponent from the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). In addition to Temple, the Bison will play at Rutgers in 2026 and at San Jose State in 2028.

Football Schedules