TCU to host North Texas, Alcorn State in 2027 following Stanford cancellation

TCU has revised the opening weeks of its 2027 football schedule after a previously announced game against Stanford was canceled because of schedule changes in the ACC.

The Horned Frogs had been slated to host Stanford on Sept. 4, 2027, but that matchup will no longer take place due to the ACC moving to a nine-game conference slate. In its place, TCU will now host Alcorn State on Sept. 4, 2027, and the program has added a second non-conference game at home against North Texas on Sept. 11, 2027.

According to the release, TCU had previously scheduled the Alcorn State contest, but today moved that game from Sept. 11 to Sept. 4, 2027.

TCU has never faced Alcorn State and has squared off with North Texas 18 times previously, but not since a 16-10 Horned Frogs victory in 2002. TCU and North Texas first met on the gridiron in 1913 and the Horned Frogs currently hold a 16-2 advantage in the series.

In Big 12 action in 2027, TCU is scheduled to host Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, and Texas Tech, while traveling to face Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, and Utah.

Following the TCU cancellation, Stanford has just one non-conference opponent on the books for the 2027 season — a Sept. 11 home tilt against Vanderbilt.

For North Texas, the newly scheduled game at TCU replaces a home contest against Texas Tech, which has also been canceled.

“We recently received notification from Texas Tech that they must cancel the 2027 home football game at DATCU Stadium due to ongoing scheduling shifts across college football,” said UNT Vice President and Director of Athletics Jared Mosley. “We fully understand how conference requirements and the evolving landscape can impact even long-standing agreements. As a result, we are excited to announce a contest at TCU in week two of the 2027 season as the replacement. While the loss of a previously scheduled home game is disappointing, this opportunity ensures our fans a great opportunity to watch the Mean Green compete close to home. We remain committed to scheduling competitive, marquee opponents, both at home and on the road, that elevate our brand and create meaningful experiences for our student-athletes and fans. Additional details on UNT Athletics tickets for the TCU contest will be announced soon.”

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