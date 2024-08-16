TCU adds Texas State to 2029 football schedule

The TCU Horned Frogs have added the Texas State Bobcats to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the athletic contest agreement with Texas Christian University was obtained from Texas State University via a state of Texas Public Information Act request.

TCU will host Texas State at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029. The Horned Frogs will pay the Bobcats a $1 million guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

TCU and Texas State have only met once on the gridiron previously. The Horned Frogs defeated the Bobcats in that contest, 56-21, which was played on Sept. 19, 2009 in Fort Worth. The Bobcats were a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) at that time.

With the addition of Texas State, the Horned Frogs now have all three of their non-conference opponents lined up for the 2029 season. TCU is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 1 at home against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions before hosting the Duke Blue Devils the following week on Sept. 8.

In other non-conference action in 2029, Texas State is scheduled to host the Army Black Knights on Sept. 1 before traveling to face the UTSA Roadrunners on Sept. 8. The Bobcats need one additional non-conference opponent to go along with their eight Sun Belt Conference opponents.

