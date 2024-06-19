TCU adds Southeastern Louisiana to 2029 football schedule

The TCU Horned Frogs have added the Southeastern Louisiana Lions to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.om has learned.

TCU will host Southeastern Louisiana at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029. The Horned Frogs will pay the Lions a $600,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to a copy of the contract obtained from Southeastern Louisiana University via a state public records request.

TCU and Southeastern Louisiana’s only previous meeting on the gridiron came back in 2013 in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs defeated the Lions in that contest, 38-17.

Southeastern Louisiana University, located in Hammond, La., is a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Lions are led by head coach Frank Scelfo, who has a 37-31 overall record at the school in his six seasons.

TCU now has two known non-conference opponents set for the 2029 season. One week after opening the season against Southeastern Louisiana, the Horned Frogs are scheduled to hot the Duke Blue Devils (Sept. 8).

The Horned Frogs are the first announced non-conference opponent for Southeastern Louisiana for the 2029 season.

Southeastern Louisiana now has a total of eight future games scheduled against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents. The Lions will visit Tulane and Southern Miss in 2024, Louisiana Tech in 2025, South Alabama and ULM in 2026, Troy in 2027, Oklahoma State in 2028, and TCU in 2029.

Football Schedules