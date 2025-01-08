Tarleton State, McNeese State schedule football series for 2026, 2027

The Tarleton State Texans and McNeese State Cowboys have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the game contract was obtained from Tarleton State University via a state of Texas Public Information Act request.

The series will begin with Tarleton traveling to face McNeese at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., on September 12, 2026. The Texans will host the Cowboys the following season at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville, Texas, on Sept. 11, 2027.

Tarleton State, a member of the United Athletic Conference (UAC), and McNeese State, a member of the Southland Conference, first met on the gridiron in 2016 and have played three times overall. In their most recent matchup in 2024, Tarleton recorded a 26-23 victory, but McNeese still leads the series 2-1.

McNeese is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Tarleton for both the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The Texans are scheduled to visit the Texas A&M Aggies in 2026 (Nov. 21) and the North Texas Mean Green in 2027 (Sept. 4).

McNeese now has three non-conference opponents scheduled in 2026. The Cowboys were scheduled to play at the LSU Tigers on Sept. 12 that season, but will now host Tarleton on that date instead. A trip to face the Alcorn State Braves on Sept. 19 is also on the slate.

Other opponents for McNeese in 2027 include Alcorn State at home on Sept. 4 and a road trip to face the South Dakota Coyotes on a new date to be determined (was Sept. 11).

Football Schedules