Tarleton State announces 2026 football schedule

The Tarleton State Texans have announced their 2026 football schedule, featuring an even split of home and road contests.

The Texans open their season at home in Stephenville with a visit from Celebration Bowl runners-up Prairie View A&M on Aug. 29. A trip to MAC foe Bowling Green follows on Sept. 12, with a trip to McNeese of the Southland Conference the following weekend.

Out-of-league play continues on Sept. 18 with a visit from Merrimack. The Texans are off the following week before welcoming first-year FCS program Chicago State Oct. 3 in a newly-revealed matchup. UAC play begins the following weekend with a trip to Clarksville, Tenn., to square off with Austin Peay. Central Arkansas helps the Texans celebrate Homecoming Oct. 17, with more miles logged for Tarleton the following week in the form of a trip to Carrollton, Ga., to battle West Georgia. A Halloween home date with Eastern Kentucky rounds out October’s slate.

Tarleton’s home slate winds down to start November, with a Senior Day tilt slated with Abilene Christian on Nov. 7. Another newly-released non-league game follows Nov. 14, as Tarleton heads to Sacramento State. A UAC visit to North Alabama on Nov. 21 closes the season.

Below is Tarleton State’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Tarleton State Football Schedule

08/29 – Prairie View A&M

09/05 – at Bowling Green

09/12 – at McNeese

09/19 – Merrimack

09/26 – OFF

10/03 – Chicago State

10/10 – at Austin Peay*

10/17 – Central Arkansas*

10/24 – at West Georgia*

10/31 – Eastern Kentucky*

11/07 – Abilene Christian*

11/14 – at Sacramento State

11/21 – at North Alabama*

* UAC contest.

Tarleton finished last season 12-2 (7-1 UAC) and lost in the FCS playoff quarterfinals to No. 9 Villanova. The Texans are led by Todd Whitten, who has guided the Texans to a 126-59 record in 16 seasons at the helm.