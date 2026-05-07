Syracuse, Wake Forest to open 2027 season in Canada in Week Zero

The Syracuse Orange and Wake Forest Demon Deacons will open the 2027 season in Canada, it was officially announced Thursday.

Syracuse and Wake Forest will meet at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, during Week Zero in 2027 (Saturday, August 28 or Sunday, August 29).

“We are thrilled to bring ACC football to an international stage in Toronto,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “This conference game represents an exciting opportunity to showcase our student-athletes and our member institutions, as well as put on full display the energy of college football to a new and diverse audience. Building on our successful history of international games – from Dublin to our upcoming game in Brazil – this matchup reflects the ACC’s continued commitment to giving our student-athletes a first-class experience, as well as memorable experiences for our fans and alumni, all while helping to grow the game globally.”

The Syracuse-Wake Forest matchup will count as a conference matchup, and the game will also serve as one of Wake Forest’s home conference contests.

“Opening the 2027 season in Toronto is an exciting opportunity for Syracuse football and our fans,” stated Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “Partnering with Wake Forest and ESPN Events for this game created the unique chance for us to headline Week 0 while providing a destination game for fans to visit a world-class city just four hours from campus.”

BMO Field is the home stadium of Toronto FC of Major League Soccer (MLS). The venue has a seating capacity of 28,180.

“Building on the incredible momentum of Coach Dickert’s 9-4 debut season, we are proud to have earned this unique opportunity, which puts Demon Deacon football, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem and the ACC on the international stage in the heart of a world-class city. Being part of the festivities of the Canadian National Exhibition provides a true World Class Student-Athlete Experience and amplifies the exposure of our University, city and state, and adds to the fun Wake Forest fans can experience while supporting Demon Deacons,” said Wake Forest Vice President & Director of Athletics John Currie. “We appreciate the partnership of ESPN’s Clint Overby and Kristen Shaver, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment VP of Business Operations Chris Shewfelt, ACC Senior Vice President Michael Strickland and retiring Syracuse athletics director John Wildhack in creating this dynamic way to kick off 2027 on ESPN or ABC.”

The kickoff time will be announced at a later date, and the game will be televised by either ABC or ESPN.

“We’re grateful to Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for hosting this college football game in Toronto to kick off the 2027 season and look forward to collaborating with them on future details,” said Kristen Shaver, ESPN Director of Events and Football Operations. “This relationship sets the stage for a truly historic moment—the first time two American universities will open their season in Canada. We’re thrilled to bring Syracuse and Wake Forest to one of North America’s premier sports cities during the excitement of the Canadian National Exhibition, creating an unforgettable backdrop and experience for traveling fans.”

“BMO Field is excited to once again diversify our lineup of events at the stadium, bringing the electricity of U.S. college football to Toronto just a year after hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026,” said Chris Shewfelt, VP Business Operations, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE). “We are thrilled to host two great ACC teams and are excited to welcome their fans to explore our beautiful city during the Canadian National Exhibition.”

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES