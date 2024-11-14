Syracuse, UConn extend football series through 2028 season

The Syracuse Orange and UConn Huskies have extended their future football series through the 2028 season, both schools announced Thursday.

Syracuse is scheduled to host UConn this season at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., on Saturday, November 23. The Orange are also scheduled to host the Huskies on September 6, 2025, and the newly added contest that was announced today is slated for Nov. 11, 2028 in Syracuse.

The Orange will travel to face the Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., on October 3, 2026 and November 6, 2027. Both contests were previously announced.

Syracuse and UConn first met on the gridiron in 2004 in Syracuse and have played 10 times overall. The Orange won the most recent meeting in 2022 in East Hartford, 48-14, but still trail in the series, 6-4.

UConn is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Syracuse for the 2028 season. The Orange are also slated to host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 9.

In ACC action in 2028, Syracuse is scheduled to host Louisville, Miami, Virginia, and Wake Forest and travel to Boston College, Clemson, Duke, and Pitt.

With the addition of Syracuse, UConn now has eight games for its 2028 football schedule. The Huskies, an FBS Independent, are also slated to host Buffalo, Rice, and Pitt and travel to USF, Wake Forest, Temple, and Ole Miss.

