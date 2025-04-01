Syracuse, Toledo schedule football series for 2026, 2029

The Syracuse Orange and Toledo Rockets have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2029 seasons, both schools announced Tuesday.

In the first game of the series, Syracuse will host Toledo at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The series will conclude three seasons later when the Orange travel to face the Rockets at the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2029.

Syracuse and Toledo first met on the gridiron in 1999 in Toledo, which resulted in a 35-12 victory for the Orange. Syracuse also claimed the only other two meetings in the series, winning 34-7 in 2003 and 33-30 in 2011.

Syracuse now has all four of its non-conference opponents set for the 2026 season. The Orange are scheduled to open the season at home against the New Hampshire Wildcats on Sept. 5 and will also visit the UConn Huskies on Oct. 3 and host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on a date to be determined.

In ACC action in 2026, Syracuse is slated to host California, Clemson, SMU, and Louisville and visit Boston College, Pitt, North Carolina, and Virginia.

Toledo now has three of its four non-conference opponents set for 2026 with the addition of Syracuse. The Rockets are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Michigan State Spartans on Sept. 5 and will host the San Diego State Aztecs on Sept. 26.

