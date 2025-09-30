SWAC football game in Atlanta this weekend canceled

A Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) football game that was scheduled to be played in Atlanta, Ga., this weekend has been canceled, according to a statement from both of the participating teams.

The Florida A&M Rattlers and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils were scheduled to play in the inaugural Georgia Football Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 4. Per a release from Mississippi Valley State, the game will no longer be played in Atlanta due to “…unforeseen circumstances and issues beyond our control with the organizers of the Georgia Football Classic.”

Mississippi Valley State was scheduled to be the home team in the contest. As a result, the Delta Devils have rescheduled their home contest with the Rattlers for Saturday, Nov. 29 at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Miss. The game will kickoff at 3:00pm ET / 2:00pm CT.

Below is more info on the cancellation from Mississippi Valley State:

As we value the opportunity to provide a quality experience, every effort was made to make this event occur. We regret that no viable option was available on short notice. As Mississippi Valley State is the designated home team, the decision has been made to postpone the game and play at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Mississippi on Saturday, November 29, 2025 at 2 p.m. We regret the impact that this unexpected change will have on our fans, and we will make every effort to provide a quality game-day experience during the rescheduled date of competition. While this outcome is disappointing for our fans and community, our focus remains on upholding the standards and integrity of our athletics programs.

With the Georgia Football Classic now canceled, both Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State will be off this weekend. Both teams will return to the gridiron on Saturday, Oct. 11, with Florida A&M hosting North Carolina Central in Tallahassee, Fla., and Mississippi Valley State traveling to Huntsville, Ala., to face Alabama A&M.

