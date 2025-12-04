SWAC Championship Game: 2025 matchup, kickoff time, TV channel, streaming

The SWAC Championship Game for 2025 is set with the Jackson State Tigers hosting the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The game will be played Saturday, Dec. 6 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss.

Jackson State, 7-1 in SWAC play this season (9-2 overall), clinched its spot in the championship game Saturday, Nov. 22 with a 27-21 home victory over the Alcorn State Braves. The Tigers were tied atop the East Division with the Alabama State Hornets, but earned the title game berth by virtue of a head-to-win over the Hornets on Oct. 11.

The Tigers will be making their ninth SWAC Championship Game appearance and claimed the title in 2007, 2021, 2022, and 2024. It will mark the second championship game for Jackson State under head coach T. C. Taylor.

Prairie View A&M clinched the West Division spot in the SWAC Championship Game after defeating Mississippi Valley State at home on Nov. 22. The Panthers finished the regular-season 7-1 in conference play (9-3 overall), two games ahead of Texas Southern.

Prairie View A&M has made three previous appearances in the SWAC Championship Game, with victories in 2009, 2021, and 2023. First-year Panthers head coach Tremaine Jackson will also be making his first-ever SWAC Championship Game appearance.

Jackson State and Prairie View A&M last met in the 2021 SWAC Championship Game in Jackson. The Tigers defeated the Panthers in that contest, 27-10.

The winner of the 2025 SWAC Championship Game will receive a bid to the 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl to face the South Carolina State Bulldogs, the champions of the MEAC. That game is slated for Saturday, Dec. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

SWAC Championship Game: 2025 matchup

Matchup: Prairie View A&M at Jackson State

Location: MS Veterans Mem. Stadium – Jackson, MS

Date: Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025

Time: 2:00pm ET

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: WatchESPN

Crew: Tiffany Greene (play-by-play), Jay Walker (analyst), and Madison Hock (reporter)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

