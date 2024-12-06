SWAC Championship Game: 2024 matchup, kickoff time, TV channel, streaming

The SWAC Championship Game for 2024 is set with the Jackson State Tigers hosting the Southern Jaguars. The game will be played Saturday, Dec. 7 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss.

Jackson State, 10-2 overall and 8-0 in SWAC play this season, clinched its spot in the championship game Saturday, Nov. 16 with a 16-10 road victory over the Alabama State Hornets. The Tigers won the East Division by three games over Alabama State and Florida A&M, while also earning the right to host the title game due to having the best conference record.

The Tigers will be making their eighth SWAC Championship Game appearance and claimed the title in 2007, 2021, and 2022. It will mark the first championship game for Jackson State under head coach T. C. Taylor.

Southern clinched the West Division spot in the SWAC Championship Game after defeating the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 31-9 at home on Nov. 18. The Jaguars finished the regular-season 7-1 in conference play (8-4 overall), two games ahead of Alcorn State.

Southern has made eight previous appearances in the SWAC Championship Game, with victories in 1999, 2003, and 2013. Jaguars head coach Terrence Graves will also be making his first-ever SWAC Championship Game appearance.

Jackson State and Southern last met earlier this season on September 14 in Jackson. The Tigers defeated the Jaguars in that contest, 33-15.

The winner of the 2024 SWAC Championship Game will receive a bid to the 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl to face the South Carolina State Bulldogs, the champions of the MEAC.

SWAC Championship Game: 2024 matchup

Matchup: Southern at Jackson State

Location: MS Veterans Mem. Stadium – Jackson, MS

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024

Time: 2:00pm ET

TV: ESPN2 | Streaming

Crew: Tiffany Greene (play-by-play), Jay Walker (analyst), and Coley Harvey (reporter)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

