SWAC announces 2026 football schedule on SWAC TV

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced its 2026 football schedule on its streaming platform, SWAC TV, which features 50 games set for broadcast.
SWAC TV is available for download on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Play, and Android TV.
SWAC football action on SWAC TV kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29, with four conference members hosting non-conference opponents — Florida A&M (vs. Albany State), Alcorn State (vs. Miles College), Grambling State (vs. Clark Atlanta), and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (vs. Morehouse).
Below is the complete football schedule on SWAC TV, which culminates with the Turkey Day Classic between the Alabama State Hornets and Tuskegee Golden Tigers on Thursday, November 26.
2026 SWAC TV football schedule
* All times Eastern.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Albany State at Florida A&M – 7pm
Miles at Alcorn State – 7pm
Clark Atlanta at Grambling State – TBA
Morehouse vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – TBA
Saturday, Sept. 5
Lane at Alabama State – 6pm
Miles at Alabama A&M – 7pm
Central State at Grambling State – TBA
Kentucky State at Southern – TBA
Saturday, Sept. 12
Tennessee State at Alabama A&M – 7pm
Lincoln vs. Mississippi Valley State – TBA
Stetson at Bethune-Cookman – TBA
Saturday, Sept. 19
Bowie State at Alabama A&M – 7pm
Tuskegee at Jackson State – 7pm
Stephen F. Austin at Prairie View A&M – 8pm
Central State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – TBA
Delta State at Mississippi Valley State – TBA
Louisiana Christian at Southern – TBA
Virginia Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman – TBA
Saturday, Sept. 26
Texas Southern at Alcorn State – 4pm
Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State – 6pm
Alabama A&M at Florida A&M – 7pm
Saturday, Oct. 3
Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M – 5pm
Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman – TBA
Alcorn State at Grambling State – TBA
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern – TBA
Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Valley State – TBA
Saturday, Oct. 10
Arkansas Baptist at Alcorn State – 3pm
Southern at Prairie View A&M – 3pm
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M – 7pm
Mississippi Valley State at Texas Southern – TBA
Jackson State at Grambling State – TBA
Saturday, Oct. 17
Alabama State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – TBA
Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State – TBA
Grambling State at Alabama A&M – 3pm
Southern at Texas Southern – TBA
Saturday, Oct. 24
Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman – TBA
Saturday, Oct. 31
Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State – TBA
Bethune-Cookman at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – TBA
Grambling State at Texas Southern – TBA
Saturday, Nov. 7
Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M – 3pm
Florida A&M at Alcorn State – 3pm
Alabama State at Texas Southern – TBA
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State – TBA
Bethune-Cookman at Southern – TBA
Saturday, Nov. 14
Mississippi Valley State at Florida A&M – 3pm
Texas Southern at Alabama A&M – 3pm
Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman – TBA
Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – TBA
Saturday, Nov. 21
Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State – 3pm
Thursday, Nov. 26
Tuskegee at Alabama State – 3pm
📺 Your home for SWAC football all season long.
The 2026 SWAC TV football broadcast schedule is here. Catch conference matchups, classics and rivalries throughout the season on SWAC TV.#ALLIN | #SWACFB pic.twitter.com/B9YevOXp06
— Southwestern Athletic Conference (@theswac) June 3, 2026