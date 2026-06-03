SWAC announces 2026 football schedule on SWAC TV

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced its 2026 football schedule on its streaming platform, SWAC TV, which features 50 games set for broadcast.

SWAC TV is available for download on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Play, and Android TV.

SWAC football action on SWAC TV kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29, with four conference members hosting non-conference opponents — Florida A&M (vs. Albany State), Alcorn State (vs. Miles College), Grambling State (vs. Clark Atlanta), and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (vs. Morehouse).

Below is the complete football schedule on SWAC TV, which culminates with the Turkey Day Classic between the Alabama State Hornets and Tuskegee Golden Tigers on Thursday, November 26.

2026 SWAC TV football schedule

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Albany State at Florida A&M – 7pm

Miles at Alcorn State – 7pm

Clark Atlanta at Grambling State – TBA

Morehouse vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 5

Lane at Alabama State – 6pm

Miles at Alabama A&M – 7pm

Central State at Grambling State – TBA

Kentucky State at Southern – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 12

Tennessee State at Alabama A&M – 7pm

Lincoln vs. Mississippi Valley State – TBA

Stetson at Bethune-Cookman – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 19

Bowie State at Alabama A&M – 7pm

Tuskegee at Jackson State – 7pm

Stephen F. Austin at Prairie View A&M – 8pm

Central State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – TBA

Delta State at Mississippi Valley State – TBA

Louisiana Christian at Southern – TBA

Virginia Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 26

Texas Southern at Alcorn State – 4pm

Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State – 6pm

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M – 7pm

Saturday, Oct. 3

Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M – 5pm

Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman – TBA

Alcorn State at Grambling State – TBA

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern – TBA

Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Valley State – TBA

Saturday, Oct. 10

Arkansas Baptist at Alcorn State – 3pm

Southern at Prairie View A&M – 3pm

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M – 7pm

Mississippi Valley State at Texas Southern – TBA

Jackson State at Grambling State – TBA

Saturday, Oct. 17

Alabama State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – TBA

Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State – TBA

Grambling State at Alabama A&M – 3pm

Southern at Texas Southern – TBA

Saturday, Oct. 24

Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman – TBA

Saturday, Oct. 31

Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State – TBA

Bethune-Cookman at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – TBA

Grambling State at Texas Southern – TBA

Saturday, Nov. 7

Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M – 3pm

Florida A&M at Alcorn State – 3pm

Alabama State at Texas Southern – TBA

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State – TBA

Bethune-Cookman at Southern – TBA

Saturday, Nov. 14

Mississippi Valley State at Florida A&M – 3pm

Texas Southern at Alabama A&M – 3pm

Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman – TBA

Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – TBA

Saturday, Nov. 21

Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State – 3pm

Thursday, Nov. 26

Tuskegee at Alabama State – 3pm

SWAC Football Schedule