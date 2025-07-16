SWAC announces 2025 football schedule on SWAC TV

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced its 2025 football schedule on its new streaming platform, SWAC TV, which features 45 games set for broadcast.

“The debut of SWAC TV is undoubtedly a gamechanger for the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “For the first time in history our fans and supporters will have a high quality, technologically advanced streaming platform solely dedicated to broadcasting live events and delivering high-definition on-demand league content.”

SWAC TV will be available for download on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Play, and Android TV on Friday, August 1, 2025.

“With over century of profound history and even brighter days ahead we look forward to effectively utilizing SWAC TV as a catalyst to tell the impactful stories and legacies both past and present that have helped shape the SWAC into what it is today, which is one of the premiere athletic associations in the nation,” said McClelland.

SWAC football action on SWAC TV kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 30 with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils hosting the Southern Jaguars. The game will be streamed live at 5:00pm ET / 4:00pm CT.

Below is the complete football schedule on SWAC TV, which culminates with the Turkey Day Classic between the Alabama State Hornets and Tuskegee Golden Tigers on Thursday, Nov. 27.

2025 SWAC TV football schedule

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 30

Southern at Mississippi Valley State – 5:00pm

Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern – 8:00pm

Langston vs. Grambling State – 8:00pm

Saturday, Sept. 6

UTRGV at Prairie View A&M – 7:00pm

Saturday, Sept. 13

Tuskegee at Jackson State – 3:00pm

Kentucky State at Grambling State – 7:00pm

Lamar at Texas Southern – 7:00pm

Lincoln at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 7:00pm

Albany State at Florida A&M – 7:00pm

Saturday, Sept. 20

Lane at Alabama A&M – 7:00pm

East Texas A&M at Grambling State – 7:00pm

Northwestern State at Prairie View A&M – 7:00pm

Saturday, Sept. 27

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman – 3:00pm

Texas Southern at Mississippi Valley State – 5:00pm

Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M – 7:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 4

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State – 3:00pm

Prairie View A&M at Alcorn State – 4:00pm

Florida A&M at Mississippi Valley State – 5:00pm

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern – 7:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 11

Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M – 3:00pm

Lincoln at Alcorn State – 3:00pm

Southern at Bethune-Cookman – 3:00pm

Westgate at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 3:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 18

Grambling State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 3:00pm

Virginia-Lynchburg at Texas Southern – 3:00pm

Lincoln at Mississippi Valley State – 3:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 25

Mississippi Valley State at Alcorn State – 3:00pm

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Bethune-Cookman – 3:00pm

Lincoln at Prairie View A&M – 3:00pm

Florida A&M at Southern – 5:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 1

Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman – 3:00pm

Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 3:00pm

Alabama A&M at Grambling State – 3:00pm

Alabama State at Prairie View A&M – 3:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 8

Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State – 3:00pm

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State – 3:00pm

Prairie View A&M at Alabama A&M – 3:00pm

Texas Southern at Alabama State – 3:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 15

Grambling State at Alcorn State – 3:00pm

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M – 3:00pm

Texas Southern at Southern – 3:00pm

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M – 3:00pm

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State – 5:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 22

Mississippi Valley State at Prairie View A&M – 3:00pm

Thursday, Nov. 27

Tuskegee at Alabama State – 3:00pm

SWAC Football Schedule