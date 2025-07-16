SWAC announces 2025 football schedule on SWAC TV

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced its 2025 football schedule on its new streaming platform, SWAC TV, which features 45 games set for broadcast.
“The debut of SWAC TV is undoubtedly a gamechanger for the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “For the first time in history our fans and supporters will have a high quality, technologically advanced streaming platform solely dedicated to broadcasting live events and delivering high-definition on-demand league content.”
SWAC TV will be available for download on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Play, and Android TV on Friday, August 1, 2025.
“With over century of profound history and even brighter days ahead we look forward to effectively utilizing SWAC TV as a catalyst to tell the impactful stories and legacies both past and present that have helped shape the SWAC into what it is today, which is one of the premiere athletic associations in the nation,” said McClelland.
SWAC football action on SWAC TV kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 30 with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils hosting the Southern Jaguars. The game will be streamed live at 5:00pm ET / 4:00pm CT.
Below is the complete football schedule on SWAC TV, which culminates with the Turkey Day Classic between the Alabama State Hornets and Tuskegee Golden Tigers on Thursday, Nov. 27.
2025 SWAC TV football schedule
* All times Eastern.
Saturday, Aug. 30
Southern at Mississippi Valley State – 5:00pm
Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern – 8:00pm
Langston vs. Grambling State – 8:00pm
Saturday, Sept. 6
UTRGV at Prairie View A&M – 7:00pm
Saturday, Sept. 13
Tuskegee at Jackson State – 3:00pm
Kentucky State at Grambling State – 7:00pm
Lamar at Texas Southern – 7:00pm
Lincoln at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 7:00pm
Albany State at Florida A&M – 7:00pm
Saturday, Sept. 20
Lane at Alabama A&M – 7:00pm
East Texas A&M at Grambling State – 7:00pm
Northwestern State at Prairie View A&M – 7:00pm
Saturday, Sept. 27
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman – 3:00pm
Texas Southern at Mississippi Valley State – 5:00pm
Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M – 7:00pm
Saturday, Oct. 4
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State – 3:00pm
Prairie View A&M at Alcorn State – 4:00pm
Florida A&M at Mississippi Valley State – 5:00pm
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern – 7:00pm
Saturday, Oct. 11
Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M – 3:00pm
Lincoln at Alcorn State – 3:00pm
Southern at Bethune-Cookman – 3:00pm
Westgate at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 3:00pm
Saturday, Oct. 18
Grambling State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 3:00pm
Virginia-Lynchburg at Texas Southern – 3:00pm
Lincoln at Mississippi Valley State – 3:00pm
Saturday, Oct. 25
Mississippi Valley State at Alcorn State – 3:00pm
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Bethune-Cookman – 3:00pm
Lincoln at Prairie View A&M – 3:00pm
Florida A&M at Southern – 5:00pm
Saturday, Nov. 1
Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman – 3:00pm
Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 3:00pm
Alabama A&M at Grambling State – 3:00pm
Alabama State at Prairie View A&M – 3:00pm
Saturday, Nov. 8
Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State – 3:00pm
Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State – 3:00pm
Prairie View A&M at Alabama A&M – 3:00pm
Texas Southern at Alabama State – 3:00pm
Saturday, Nov. 15
Grambling State at Alcorn State – 3:00pm
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M – 3:00pm
Texas Southern at Southern – 3:00pm
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M – 3:00pm
Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State – 5:00pm
Saturday, Nov. 22
Mississippi Valley State at Prairie View A&M – 3:00pm
Thursday, Nov. 27
Tuskegee at Alabama State – 3:00pm