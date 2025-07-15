SWAC announces 2025 ESPN football TV schedule

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced its 2025 football TV schedule on the ESPN networks, which features 14 games set for broadcast.

SWAC football action on the ESPN networks kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 with the Southern Jaguars taking on the North Carolina Central Eagles in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The game will be televised live by ABC at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT.

Florida A&M’s home game against Howard on Saturday, Aug. 30 will be televised by ESPNU at 4:00pm ET, while Southern’s home tilt the following week on Sept. 6 against Alabama State will be streamed via ESPN+ at 7:00pm ET.

The 2025 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship will be carried live by ESPN2 at 2:00pm ET on Saturday, Dec. 6. The Cricket Celebration Bowl, featuring the champs from the SWAC and MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) will be carried by ABC at noon (Eastern) on Saturday, Dec. 13.

Below is the SWAC football TV schedule on the ESPN networks for the fall 2025 season.

SWAC 2025 ESPN football TV schedule

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 23

NC Central at Southern – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Aug. 30

Howard at Florida A&M – 4pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Sept. 6

Alabama State at Southern – 7pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 27

Jackson State at Southern – 7pm, TBD

Saturday, Oct. 11

Alabama State at Jackson State – 3:30pm, TBD

Saturday, Oct. 11

Texas Southern at Grambling State – 7pm, TBD

Saturday, Oct. 18

Alcorn State at Florida A&M – 4pm, TBD

Saturday, Oct. 25

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M – 3:30pm, TBD

Saturday, Nov. 1

Jackson State at Florida A&M – 7pm, TBD

Saturday, Nov. 8

Southern at Alcorn State – 4pm, TBD

Saturday, Nov. 22

Alcorn State at Jackson State – 3:30pm, TBD

Saturday, Nov. 22

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M – 3:30pm, TBD

Saturday, Dec. 6

Pepsi SWAC Championship – 2pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Dec. 13

Cricket Celebration Bowl – 12pm, ABC

SWAC Football Schedule