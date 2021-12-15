Super Bowl LVIII to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, it was officially announced on Wednesday.

Allegiant Stadium is the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. Officially opened in 2020, Allegiant Stadium has a seating capacity of 65,000 and is expandable to 71,835.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, February 11, 2024. The game will mark the first time that Las Vegas has hosted the Super Bowl.

“Being named a Super Bowl host city is a defining moment in the history of Las Vegas,” said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the LVCVA. “An event of this magnitude combined with the energy of Las Vegas is going to be unmatched. Our entire city is committed to making Super Bowl LVIII the most electrifying sports spectacle ever. The NFL has been an incredible partner, and we look forward to working with their team, the Host Committee and our partners across our destination to showcase Las Vegas as ‘The Greatest Arena on Earth’.”

New Orleans was originally announced as the host city for Super Bowl LVIII, but they requested to move back one season due to a conflict with Mardi Gras. New Orleans will host Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

“From the moment Allegiant Stadium was approved, we knew it was only a matter of time until Las Vegas welcomed the Super Bowl. We couldn’t be happier about today’s announcement,” said Maury Gallagher, chairman of the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee. “Las Vegas does everything bigger and brighter, and this committee is looking forward to creating a uniquely thrilling experience for fans, players and staff.”

In addition to hosting Super Bowl LVIII, Las Vegas will also host the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6 as well as the 2022 NFL Draft (Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30).

