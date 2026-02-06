Super Bowl 2026: Patriots-Seahawks matchup, schedule, TV/radio coverage

Super Bowl 2026 features Drake Maye and the New England Patriots squaring off against Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks.

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., will host Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8, 2026, with kickoff set for 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT. The game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock, with Spanish‑language broadcasts available on Telemundo and Universo.

New England (17-3) reached the championship by shutting down the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3 in the Wild Card Round, defeating the Houston Texans 28-16 in the Divisional Round, and edging the Denver Broncos 10-7 on the road in the AFC Championship Game.

Seattle (16-3) earned its spot by overwhelming the San Francisco 49ers 41-6 in the Divisional Round and then holding off the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in the NFC Championship Game.

The New England Patriots boast one of the most decorated Super Bowl résumés in NFL history, appearing a record 12 times and winning six championships during their 2001-2019 dynasty run under Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Their titles came in Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, and LIII, with the most recent arriving in 2019 after a 13-3 defensive battle against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seattle Seahawks have made four Super Bowl appearances, highlighted by their lone championship in Super Bowl XLVIII, a dominant 43-8 win over the Denver Broncos during the peak of the Legion of Boom era. Their other trips include a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XL and a heartbreaking defeat to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX, decided by Malcolm Butler’s goal‑line interception.

Seattle and New England last met during the 2024 regular season, when the Seahawks edged the Patriots 23-20 in an overtime thriller at Gillette Stadium. The win extended Seattle’s narrow advantage in the all‑time series, which the Seahawks now lead 11-9.

Shawn Smith, who wears uniform number 14, is the referee for Super Bowl LX, which will mark his first-ever Super Bowl assignment. The Seattle Seahawks are currently a 3.5 point favorite in the contest, per OddsShark.

SUPER BOWL 2026

Official Name: Super Bowl LX

Date: Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026

Location: Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA

Time: 6:30pm ET

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

NBC TV Broadcast Crew

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

Westwood One Radio Broadcast Crew

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play)

Kurt Warner (analyst)

Laura Okmin (sideline reporter)

Gene Steratore (rules analyst)

National Anthem

Charlie Puth – American singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer.

Halftime Show

Bad Bunny

Super Bowl LX TV Schedule

12:00pm ET – Road to the Super Bowl

1:00pm ET – NBC Super Bowl LX Pregame

6:30pm ET – Super Bowl LX

