Super Bowl 2025: Chiefs-Eagles matchup, schedule, TV/radio coverage

Super Bowl 2025 features Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., will host Super Bowl LIX between the Eagles and Chiefs on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at 6:30pm ET. The game will be televised by FOX and streamed via the FOX Sports website and FOX Sports app.

Super Bowl LIX will also be available to watch in Spanish via FOX Deportes and Telemundo.

Kansas City (17-2) made it to the big game by first defeating the Houston Texans, 23-14, in the Divisional Round at home at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs then beat the Buffalo Bills, 32-29, at home in the AFC Championship Game.

Philadelphia (17-3) advanced to Super Bowl LIX after first defeating the Green Bay Packers, 22-10, in the Wild Card Round at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The Eagles then claimed home victories in the Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams, 28-22, and in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders, 55-23.

Kansas City will be playing in its seventh Super Bowl, which places them alone in fifth-place behind the Patriots with 11 and the Steelers, Cowboys, Broncos, and 49ers with eight each. The Chiefs have won consecutive Super Bowls and are seeking to become the first-ever NFL franchise to win three consecutive championships.

Sunday’s game will mark Philadelphia’s fifth Super Bowl appearance, which places them in a tie for fourth-most along with the Packers, Giants, Commanders, Raiders, Dolphins, and Rams. The Eagles are 1-3 in Super Bowl contests, winning their lone title in Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018.

Philadelphia and Kansas City last met during the 2023 regular-season. The Eagles defeated the Chiefs in that matchup, 21-17, which was played at Arrowhead Stadium. Super Bowl LIX is also a rematch of the championship game from the 2022 season, Super Bowl LVII, which Kansas City won, 38-35.

Ron Torbert, who wears uniform number 62, is the referee for Super Bowl LIX, which will mark his first-ever Super Bowl assignment. The Kansas City Chiefs are currently a 1.5 point favorite in the contest, per OddsShark.

Super Bowl Tickets are currently available through our partner StubHub (as an affiliate, we may receive a small commission from any sales).

SUPER BOWL 2025

Official Name: Super Bowl LIX

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025

Location: Caesars Superdome – New Orleans

Time: 6:30pm ET

TV: FOX | FOX Deportes | Telemundo

Streaming: FOXSports.com & FOX Sports app

FOX TV Broadcast Crew

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)

Tom Brady (analyst)

Erin Andrews (sideline reporter)

Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)

Mike Pereira (rules analyst)

Westwood One Radio Broadcast Crew

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play)

Kurt Warner (analyst)

Laura Okmin (sideline reporter)

Gene Steratore (rules analyst)

National Anthem

Jon Batiste – American singer, songwriter, and TV personality

Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar, featuring SZA

Super Bowl LIX TV Schedule

11:00am ET – Road to the Super Bowl

12:00pm ET – The Madden Cruiser

1:00pm ET – FOX Super Bowl LIX Pregame

6:30pm ET – Super Bowl LIX

