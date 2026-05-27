Sun Belt football schedule: 2026 Early season kickoff times, TV set

The Sun Belt football schedule 2026 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, and it features 42 games in the first three weeks.

“We are excited to build on a 2025 season in which the Sun Belt earned its first-ever berth into the College Football Playoff (CFP) and led all non-autonomy conferences in Bowl Season representation for the fourth-straight year,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “This schedule acknowledges the continued rise of Sun Belt Conference football and the strength of our long-term partnership with ESPN.”

The Georgia State Panthers will be the first Sun Belt team in action in 2026 when they host North Carolina A&T on Friday, September 4. The game will be streamed live by ESPN+ at 7:00pm ET.

The remaining 13 Sun Belt teams kick off their 2026 seasons on Saturday, September 5, beginning at noon ET with Coastal Carolina at West Virginia (TNT/HBO Max) and Liberty at James Madison (12:00pm ET, ESPNU).

The Arkansas State at Louisiana Tech game, originally listed as Thursday, Nov. 19; Friday, Nov. 20; or Saturday, Nov. 21, will be played on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The 2026 Sun Belt Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, December 4 at the home stadium of the divisional winner with the best conference record. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:00pm ET.

The Sun Belt Conference has also announced the time and television for 12 weeknight games in September through November.

Listed below are the Sun Belt games that have been selected for television as of May 27. Remaining game times and TV coverage will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.

Sun Belt football schedule: 2026 Early season kickoff times, TV

All times Eastern.

Friday, Sept. 4

North Carolina A&T at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 5

Coastal Carolina at West Virginia – 12pm, TNT/HBO Max

Liberty at James Madison – 12pm, ESPNU

Maine at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Marshall at Penn State – 3:30pm, FS1

Alcorn State at Southern Miss – 5pm, ESPN+

Norfolk State at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+

Arkansas State at Memphis – 7pm, ESPN+

Charleston Southern at Georgia Southern – 7pm, ESPN+

Southeastern Louisiana at South Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+

Sam Houston at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+

ULM at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Northwestern State at Louisiana Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Lamar at Louisiana – 8pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 12

App State at East Carolina – 12pm, ESPNU

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech – 12pm, The CW

Wagner at James Madison – 3:30pm, ESPN+

ULM at UAB – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Alabama State at Troy – 4pm, ESPN+

West Georgia at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Georgia State at Kennesaw State – 7pm, ESPN+

Middle Tennessee at Marshall – 7pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at Tulane – 7pm, ESPN+

Fordham at Coastal Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Georgia Southern at Clemson – 7:30pm, ACCN

Louisiana Tech at LSU – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Southern Miss at Auburn – 7:30 or 7:45pm, ESPNU or SECN

Louisiana at USC – 11pm, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 19

Coastal Carolina at Delaware – 11:30am, CBSSN

Troy at Missouri – 12:45pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Louisiana Tech at Baylor – 4pm, ESPNU

Southeastern Louisiana at ULM – 4:30pm, ESPN+

Charlotte at App State – 6pm, ESPN+

East Carolina at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+

Marshall at Missouri State – 6:30pm, CBSSN

Georgia Southern at Jax State – 7pm, ESPN+

Georgia State at UCF – 7pm, ESPN+

Ohio at South Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+

UConn at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+

Arkansas State at TCU – 8pm, ESPNU

UAB at Louisiana – 8pm, ESPN+

James Madison at San Diego State – 10pm, The CW

Thursday, Sept. 24

Liberty at Coastal Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Southern Miss at Troy* – 8pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 8

South Alabama at Arkansas State* – 7:30pm, ESPN/ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 15

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion* – 7:30pm, ESPN/ESPN2

Friday, Oct. 16

App State at Coastal Carolina* – 8pm, ESPN2

Tuesday, Oct. 20

South Alabama at Marshall* – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 22

James Madison at App State* – 7pm, ESPNU

Thursday, Oct. 29

Troy at James Madison* – 7:30pm, ESPN/ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 5

James Madison at Southern Miss* – 8pm, ESPN/ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 12

Louisiana at ULM* – 9pm, ESPN/ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 21

Arkansas State at Louisiana Tech* – TBD – TBD

Friday, Nov. 27

App State at South Alabama* – 3pm, ESPN+

Friday, Dec. 4

Sun Belt Football Championship – 7pm, ESPN

* Sun Belt contest.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES