Sun Belt football schedule: 2025 Early season kickoff times, TV set

The Sun Belt football schedule 2025 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, and it features 39 games in the first three weeks.

The ULM Warhawks will be the first Sun Belt team in action in 2025 when they host the Saint Francis Red Flash on Thursday, Aug. 28. The game will be streamed live by ESPN+ at 7:00pm ET.

Then on Friday, Aug. 29, the Appalachian State Mountaineers will face the Charlotte 49ers in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The game will be televised by ESPNU at 7:00pm ET.

The remaining 12 Sun Belt teams kick off their 2025 seasons on Saturday, Aug. 30, beginning at noon ET with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (ESPN). Featured games include Marshall at Georgia, Georgia State at Ole Miss, and Old Dominion at Indiana.

Sun Belt Conference action is slated to begin on Saturday, Sept. 13 (Week 3) when Appalachian State travels to take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, and the game will be streamed via ESPN+ at 7:00pm ET.

The 2025 Sun Belt Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 5 at the home stadium of the divisional winner with the best conference record. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:00pm ET.

The Sun Belt Conference has also announced the time and television for eight mid-week games in September through November.

Listed below are the Sun Belt games that have been selected for television as of May 29. Remaining game times and TV coverage will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.

Sun Belt football schedule: 2025 Early season kickoff times, TV

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 28

Saint Francis at ULM – 7pm, ESPN+

Friday, Aug. 29

App State vs. Charlotte – 7pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Aug. 30

Mississippi State at Southern Miss – 12pm, ESPN

Old Dominion at Indiana – 2:30pm, FS1

Marshall at Georgia – 3:30pm, ESPN

Coastal Carolina at Virginia – 6pm, ACCN

Weber State at James Madison – 6pm, ESPN+

Southeast Missouri at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Morgan State at South Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+

Nicholls at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+

Georgia State at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, SECN

Rice at Louisiana – 8pm, ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Texas State – 8pm, ESPN+

Georgia Southern at Fresno State – 9:30pm, FS1

Friday, Sept. 5

James Madison at Louisville – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 6

Lindenwood at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Texas State at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Troy at Clemson – 3:30pm, ACCN

Arkansas State at Arkansas – 5pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Jackson State at Southern Miss – 5pm, ESPN+

Missouri State at Marshall – 6pm, ESPN+

NC Central at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+

Memphis at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+

Tulane at South Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+

Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Georgia Southern at USC – 7:30pm, FS1

ULM at Alabama – 7:45pm, SECN

McNeese at Louisiana – 8pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 13

Memphis at Troy – 12pm, ESPNU

South Alabama at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN

Iowa State at Arkansas State – 4pm, ESPN2

Louisiana at Missouri – 4pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Eastern Kentucky at Marshall – 6pm, ESPN+

Jacksonville State at Georgia Southern – 7pm, ESPN+

Murray State at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech – 7pm, ACC Network

App State at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+

East Carolina at Coastal Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Texas State at Arizona State – 10:30pm, TNT

Thursday, Oct. 9

Southern Miss at Georgia Southern – 7:30pm or 8pm, ESPN/ESPN2

Tuesday, Oct. 14

Arkansas State at South Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 23

South Alabama at Georgia State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Tuesday, Oct. 28

James Madison at Texas State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 30

Marshall at Coastal Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN/ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 6

Georgia Southern at App State – 7:30pm or 8pm, ESPN/ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 13

Troy at Old Dominion – 7:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, Nov. 20

Louisiana at Arkansas State – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Dec. 5

Sun Belt Football Championship Game – 7pm, ESPN

