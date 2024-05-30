Sun Belt football schedule 2024: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The Sun Belt football schedule 2024 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, and it features 38 games in the first three weeks.

The ULM Warhawks will be the first Sun Belt team in action in 2024 when they host the Jackson State Tigers on Thursday, Aug. 29. The game will be streamed live by ESPN+ at 7:00pm ET.

Also on Thursday, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will visit the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the game will be televised by CBS Sports Network at 8:00pm ET.

The remaining 12 Sun Belt teams kick off their 2024 seasons on Saturday, Aug. 31, beginning at 3:30pm ET with the App State Mountaineers hosting the ETSU Buccaneers.

The 2024 Sun Belt Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 at the home stadium of the divisional winner with the best conference record. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

The Sun Belt Conference has also announced the time and television for nine mid-week games in September through November.

Listed below are the Sun Belt games that have been selected for television as of May 30. Remaining game times and TV coverage will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Jackson State at ULM – 7pm, ESPN+

Coastal Carolina at Jax State – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Aug. 31

ETSU at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Boise State at Georgia Southern – 4pm, ESPNU

Old Dominion at South Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN

Stony Brook at Marshall – 5pm, ESPN+

North Texas at South Alabama – 5pm, ESPN+

Central Arkansas at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Nevada at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+

Southern Miss at Kentucky – 7:45pm, SECN

Georgia State at Georgia Tech – 8pm, ACCN

James Madison at Charlotte – 8pm, ESPNU

Grambling at Louisiana – 8pm, ESPN+

Lamar at Texas State – 8pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 7

Troy at Memphis – 12pm, ESPNU

UTSA at Texas State – 4pm, ESPNU

Marshall at Virginia Tech – 4:30pm, The CW

Gardner-Webb at James Madison – 6pm, ESPN+

East Carolina at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at Ohio – 6pm, ESPN+

Tulsa at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN+

William & Mary at Coastal Carolina – 7pm, ESPN+

Georgia Southern at Nevada – 7pm, TBD

Chattanooga at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+

Louisiana at Kennesaw State – 7pm, ESPN+

UAB at ULM – 7pm, ESPN+

Southeastern La. at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+

App State at Clemson – 8pm, ACCN

Thursday, Sept. 12

Northwestern St. at South Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Arizona State at Texas State – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 14

Arkansas State at Michigan – 12pm, BTN

Coastal Carolina at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+

App State at East Carolina – 4pm, ESPNU

Troy at Iowa – 4pm, FS1

SC State at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+

Vanderbilt at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+

South Florida at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+

Thursday, Sept. 19

South Alabama at App State – 7:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 3

Texas State at Troy – 7pm, ESPNU

Thursday, Oct. 10

Coastal Carolina at James Madison – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Troy at South Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 17

Georgia State at Marshall – 8pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 24

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion – 7pm, ESPN2

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Louisiana at Texas State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 7

App State at Coastal Carolina – 8pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Friday, Nov. 29

Texas State at South Alabama – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Dec. 7

Sun Belt Championship – 7:30pm, ESPN

