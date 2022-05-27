Sun Belt football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The Sun Belt football schedule 2022 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, and it features 40 games in the first three weeks.

The Old Dominion Monarchs, one of four new Sun Belt Conference members in 2022, are slated to begin their season on Friday, Sept. 2 at home against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The game will be televised by ESPNU at 7pm ET.

The remaining 13 Sun Belt teams, including new members James Madison, Marshall, and Southern Miss, kick off their 2022 seasons on Saturday, Sept. 3, beginning with Appalachian State hosting North Carolina at Noon ET on ESPNU.

The 2022 Sun Belt Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at the home stadium of the division winner with the best conference record. The game will be televised by ESPN at 3:30pm ET.

The Sun Belt Conference has also announced the time and television for seven mid-week games in October and November.

Listed below are the Sun Belt games that have been selected for television as of May 26. Remaining game times and TV coverage will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.

Sun Belt football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

Friday, Sept. 2

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion – 7pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Sept. 3

UNC at App State – 12pm, ESPNU

Norfolk State at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN3

Troy at Ole Miss – 4pm, SECN

Nicholls State at South Alabama – 5pm, ESPN3

Morgan State at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN3

Middle Tennessee at James Madison – 6pm, ESPN+

Army at Coastal Carolina – 7pm, ESPN+

Grambling State at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN3

Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana – 7pm, ESPN+

Liberty at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+

Georgia St. at South Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

ULM at Texas – 8pm, Longhorn Network

Texas State at Nevada – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 10

UNC at Georgia State – 12pm, ESPNU

Arkansas State at Ohio State – 12pm, BTN

Southern Miss at Miami FL – 12pm, ACCN

South Alabama at Central Michigan – 1pm, ESPN+

Marshall at Notre Dame – 2:30pm, NBC

App State at Texas A&M – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Norfolk State at James Madison – 4pm, ESPN3

Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina – 6pm, ESPN+

Old Dominion at East Carolina – 6pm, ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Louisiana – 7pm, TBA

Alabama A&M at Troy – 7pm, ESPN3

FIU at Texas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Georgia Southern at Nebraska – 7:30pm, FS1

Nicholls State at ULM – 8pm, ESPN3

Saturday, Sept. 17

Texas State at Baylor – 12pm, FS1

Buffalo at Coastal Carolina – 1pm, ESPN+

Old Dominion at Virginia – 2pm, ACCN

South Alabama at UCLA – 2pm, P12N

Troy at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Georgia Southern at UAB – 3:30pm, Stadium

ULM at Alabama – 4pm, SECN

Marshall at Bowling Green – 5pm, TBA

Charlotte at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+

Northwestern State at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN3

Arkansas State at Memphis – 7pm, ESPN+

Louisiana at Rice – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Thursday, Sept. 22

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Louisiana at Marshall – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Georgia State at App State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 20

Troy at South Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Thursday, Oct. 27

Louisiana at Southern Miss – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Thursday, Nov. 3

App State at Coastal Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, Nov. 10

Georgia Southern at Louisiana – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Dec. 3

Sun Belt Football Championship Game – 3:30pm, ESPN

Football Schedules