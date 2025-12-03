Sun Belt Championship Game: 2025 matchup, kickoff time, TV channel, streaming

The Sun Belt Championship Game for 2025 is set with the James Madison Dukes hosting the Troy Trojans. The game will be played on Friday, Dec. 5 at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va.

James Madison clinched its spot in the Sun Belt Championship Game after finishing 8-0 in conference play (11-1 overall) and will represent the East Division. The Dukes finished two games ahead of Old Dominion in the East standings.

This will mark the first Sun Belt Championship Game appearance for James Madison.

The Troy Trojans clinched the West Division of the Sun Belt Conference with a 6-2 record (8-4 overall). Troy finished one game ahead of Arkansas State, Louisiana, and Southern Miss in the West standings.

The Sun Belt Conference is currently the only FBS league that still uses a division format.

This will mark the third Sun Belt Championship Game appearance for the Trojans. Troy won back-to-back championship games during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, beating Coastal Carolina 45-26 in 2022 and Appalachian State 49-23 in 2023.

James Madison and Troy have only met three times previously on the gridiron. The two schools split a pair of games in the Division I-AA playoffs in 1994 and 1999, and then the Dukes won the most recent matchup in 2023 in Troy, Ala., 16-14.

Brett McMurphy of On3 currently projects James Madison to play the Clemson Tigers in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and Troy to face the New Mexico Lobos in the New Mexico Bowl.

Sun Belt Championship Game: 2025 matchup

Matchup: Troy at (25) James Madison

Location: Bridgeforth Stadium – Harrisonburg, VA

Date: Friday, Dec. 5, 2025

Time: 7:00pm ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

Crew: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), and Paul Carcaterra (reporter)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

Football Schedules

