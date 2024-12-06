Sun Belt Championship Game: 2024 matchup, kickoff time, TV channel, streaming

The Sun Belt Championship Game for 2024 is set with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Cajun Field in Lafayette, La.

Louisiana clinched its spot in the Sun Belt Championship Game after finishing 7-1 in conference play (10-2 overall) and will represent the West Division. The Ragin’ Cajuns finished two games ahead of Arkansas State, South Alabama, and Texas State in the West standings.

This will mark the fifth overall Sun Belt Championship Game appearance for Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns have a 1-2 record in the game after winning in 2021 and losses back in 2018 and 2019. The 2020 game was not played due to COVID-19.

The Marshall Thundering Herd clinched the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference with a 7-1 record (9-3 overall). Marshall finished one game ahead of Georgia Southern in the East standings.

The Sun Belt Conference is currently the only FBS league that still uses a divison format.

This will mark the first Sun Belt Championship Game appearance for the Thundering Herd since joining the league in 2022. Marshall last won a conference championship in 2014 when they were a member of Conference USA.

Louisiana and Marshall have only met twice previously on the gridiron. The Ragin’ Cajuns came out on top in both games, defeating the Herd 36-21 in the 2021 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and then again in 2022 in Huntington, W.Va., 23-13.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects Louisiana to play the North Texas Mean Green in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl and Marshall to face the UTSA Roadrunners in the ServPro First Responder Bowl.

Sun Belt Championship Game: 2024 matchup

Matchup: Marshall at Louisiana

Location: Cajun Field – Lafayette, LA

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024

Time: 7:30pm ET

TV: ESPN | Streaming

Crew: John Schriffen (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), and Stormy Buonantony (reporter)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

