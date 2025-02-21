Stonehill adds three opponents, completes 2025 football schedule

The Stonehill Skyhawks have added three non-conference opponents, which completes their 2025 football schedule, the school announced Thursday.

Non-conference opponents added include the Sacred Heart Pioneers, Yale Bulldogs, and Penn Quakers.

Stonehill opens the 2025 season with four consecutive non-conference contests, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 30 on the road against Sacred Heart. The Skyhawks then open their home slated at W.B. Mason Stadium in Easton, Mass., against the Lafayette Leopards on Sept. 6.

A road contest against the Maine Black Bears on Sept. 13 is next, and then the Skyhawks return to Easton to host Penn on Sept. 20. Stonehill’s fifth and final non-conference contest is on the road against Yale on Oct. 18.

Stonehill opens Northeast Conference (NEC) play on the road on Oct. 4 against Duquesne. The Skyhawks will also travel to face Mercyhurst on Oct. 25, Central Connecticut on Nov. 8, and Wagner on Nov. 15.

NEC foes slated to visit W.B. Mason Stadium this fall include Long Island (LIU) on Oct. 11, Robert Morris on Nov. 1, and Saint Francis U. on Nov. 22.

Below is Stonehill’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Stonehill Football Schedule

08/30 – at Sacred Heart

09/06 – Lafayette

09/13 – at Maine

09/20 – Penn

09/27 – OFF

10/04 – at Duquesne

10/11 – LIU

10/18 – at Yale

10/25 – at Mercyhurst

11/01 – Robert Morris

11/08 – at Central Connecticut

11/15 – at Wagner

11/22 – Saint Francis U.

* NEC contest.

Stonehill finished the 2024 season 1-10 overall, with an 0-6 mark in NEC action. The Skyhawks are entering their ninth season under head coach Eli Gardner, who has a 37-44 overall record at the school.