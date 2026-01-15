Stetson announces 2026 football schedule

The Stetson Hatters have announced their 2026 football schedule, featuring five home games and six road contests.

Stetson opens the season with a visit from NAIA Webber International University to Spec Martin Memorial Stadium in DeLand, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 5, which was previously unannounced. Back-to-back road games follow, with a trip to Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 12, also a newly revealed matchup, and a visit to UC Davis of the Big Sky Conference on Sept. 19.

Marist then visits to kick off Pioneer Football League (PFL) play on Oct. 3 following a bye week for the Hatters. Stetson then visits St. Thomas on Oct. 10, with Presbyterian coming to DeLand on Oct. 17. The Hatters hit the road to Morehead State on Oct. 24 before hosting Dayton on Halloween.

Road contests open and close November for Stetson, with a Nov. 7 visit to Davidson and a season-closing tilt-San Diego on Nov. 21. Valparaiso visits Stetson on Nov. 14 to wind down the home schedule.

Below is Stetson’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Stetson Football Schedule

09/05 – Webber International

09/12 –-Bethune-Cookman

09/19 –-UC Davis

09/26 – OFF

10/03 – Marist*

10/10 –-St. Thomas*

10/17 – Presbyterian*

10/24 –-Morehead State*

10/31 – Dayton*

11/07 –-Davidson*

11/14 – Valparaiso*

11/21 –-San Diego*

* PFL contest.

The Hatters finished the 2025 season 3-9 and 2-6 in PFL play. Stetson is guided by coach Michael Jasper, who is entering his second year-the university.