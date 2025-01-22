Stetson adds Webber International to 2025 football schedule

The Stetson Hatters have added the Webber International University Warriors to their 2025 football schedule, according to Webber’s official athletics website.

Stetson will host Webber International at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, Fla., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The game will be the season-opener for both schools.

Stetson and Webber International first met on the gridiron in 2015 and then played again during the 2023 season. The Hatters defeated the Warriors in both contests, 42-13 in 2015 and 38-28 in 2023.

Webber International University, located in Babson Park, Fla., competes in the Sun Conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Warriors finished the 2024 season 5-5 overall and 3-4 in conference action.

Stetson now has two known non-conference opponents on its 2025 football schedule. Two weeks after opening the season at home against Webber, Stetson will travel to take on the Chattanooga Mocs on Sept. 13.

With an eight-game Pioneer Football League (PFL) schedule, Stetson can add two more non-conference opponents in 2025. Like the 2024 season, FCS teams can play an extra game for a total of 12 contests due to the calendar in 2025.

The Pioneer Football League schedule for 2025 has not yet been announced, but the slate should be revealed by the conference in the coming weeks. Last year, the schedule was revealed on Tuesday, February 6.

Future Stetson Football Schedules