Stetson adds two opponents, completes 2025 football schedule

The Stetson Hatters have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features newly added contests at home against Warner and Harvard.

“We’re excited about the opportunity we have in 2025,” said Stetson head coach Mike Jasper. “There’s a lot of anticipation already, and we feel like we are making great strides as we build this program. The opponents we face are all solid teams, and we will need to be ready each week. I’m really happy to be able to play in front of our family and fans at Spec Martin often, as we work to establish a winning culture and tradition.”

Stetson will open the 2025 season playing all of its non-conference games on the front half of its schedule, beginning with a pair of home games at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, Fla. Stetson will host the Webber International Warriors on Saturday, Aug. 30, followed by the Warner Royals on Saturday, Sept. 6.

The Hatters then travel to face the Chattanooga Mocs on Sept. 13 before wrapping up their non-league slate back in DeLand against the Harvard Crimson on Sept. 20.

Stetson opens Pioneer Football League (PFL) action on the road against Dayton on Sept. 27. Other PFL road opponents include Presbyterian on Oct. 18, Marist on Nov. 8, and Valparaiso on Nov. 15.

PFL opponents slated to visit Spec Martin Stadium this fall include Davidson on Oct. 4, Morehead State on Oct. 11, St. Thomas on Oct. 25, and San Diego on Nov. 22.

Below is Stetson’s complete 2025 football schedule, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Stetson Football Schedule

08/30 – Webber Intl.

09/06 – Warner

09/13 – at Chattanooga

09/20 – Harvard

09/27 – at Dayton

10/04 – Davidson

10/11 – Morehead State

10/18 – at Presbyterian

10/25 – St. Thomas

11/01 – OFF

11/08 – at Marist

11/15 – at Valparaiso

11/22 – San Diego

* NEC contest.

Stetson is entering its first season under head coach Michael Jasper, who previously led Bethel University to a 44-20 overall record in six seasons. The Hatters finished the 2024 season 0-7 in conference play, which placed them last in the PFL standings.