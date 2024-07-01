Stephen F. Austin to play at Abilene Christian in 2025

Following three seasons in the United Athletic Conference, the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks announced in May that they were returning to the Southland Conference.

That move forced changes to their football schedule for the 2024 season, which previously included a United Athletic Conference game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats. With the two schools now in separate conferences, the status of the game was up in the air.

When Stephen F. Austin revealed its new schedule, the contest against Abilene Christian was included, but was moved to the regular-season finale on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas.

According to a copy of the football game contract obtained from Stephen F. Austin State University via a state public records request, the 2024 contest is the first game of a home-and-home series. The two-game agreement will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 when the Lumberjacks travel to face the Wildcats at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene, Texas.

Per the copy of the contract, Stephen F. Austin will pay Abilene Christian a $50,000 guarantee for the series. The contract was executed on June 6, 2024.

Stephen F. Austin and Abilene Christian have met 24 times on the gridiron in a series that began in 1973. In their most recent contest last season, the Wildcats went on the road and defeated the Lumberjacks, 34-27, but the Lumberjacks still lead the overall series 13-11.

