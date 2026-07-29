Stephen F. Austin adds Northeastern State to 2028 football schedule

Aug 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks quarterback Sam Vidlak (15) hands off to wide receiver Jordan Nabors (5) during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks have added the Northeastern State RiverHawks to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Stephen F. Austin will host Northeastern State at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas, on Saturday, August 26, 2028. The Lumberjacks will pay the RiverHawks a $75,000 guarantee for the contest, per the copy of the contract.

Stephen F. Austin and Northeastern State are scheduled to meet for the first time on September 26, 2026. NSU will receive a $100,000 guarantee for that contest.

Northeastern State, located in Tahlequah, Okla., competes in Division II and is playing football as an Independent at least through the 2026 season. The RiverHawks were a member of the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA), but withdrew from the league three years ago in an attempt to rebuild their program, which recorded just 16 victories in 11 seasons.

With the addition of Northeastern State, Stephen F. Austin now has two opponents for its non-conference schedule in 2028. The Lumberjacks are also slated to visit Texas Tech on Sept. 2.

Stephen F. Austin is slated to open the 2026 season on Saturday, August 29 on the road against McNeese. The game will be streamed live via ESPN+ at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT.

Future Stephen F. Austin Football Schedules