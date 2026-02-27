St. Thomas adds Winona State, completes 2026 football schedule

The St. Thomas Tommies have announced their 2026 football schedule, which includes seven home games and 12 contests overall.

St. Thomas begins its fourth full Division I season on Thursday, Aug. 27, welcoming Winona State in a regional opener that renews a familiar Upper Midwest matchup. The Tommies then hit the road for a major early test at North Dakota on Sept. 5, marking one of the program’s toughest non-conference trips of the year.

The home stand resumes with Northern Michigan on Sept. 12 and Southern Utah on Sept 19, setting the stage for a late‑September showdown against San Diego on Sept. 26 — the Tommies’ first PFL contest of 2026.

Conference play intensifies through October as St. Thomas travels to Presbyterian on Oct. 3 before returning home to face Stetson on Oct. 10. An Oct. 17 bye week gives the Tommies a midseason reset.

The Tommies visit Marist on Oct. 24, then host Davidson on Oct. 31. November opens with a road trip to Butler on Nov. 7, followed by the home finale against Drake on Nov. 14, another key PFL rivalry game.

St. Thomas closes the regular season on Nov. 21 at Valparaiso.

Below is St. Thomas’ complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 St. Thomas Football Schedule

08/27 – Winona State

09/05 – at North Dakota

09/12 – Northern Michigan

09/19 – Southern Utah

09/26 – San Diego*

10/03 – at Presbyterian*

10/10 – Stetson*

10/17 – OFF

10/24 – at Marist*

10/31 – Davidson*

11/07 – at Butler*

11/14 – Drake*

11/21 – at Valparaiso

* PFL contest.

St. Thomas finished the 2025 season 7-5 overall and 5-3 in PFL play. The Tommies are entering their 18th season under head coach Glenn Caruso, who has a 164-39 overall record at the school.