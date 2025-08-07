Southland, ESPN announce media rights extension through 2031

The Southland Conference and ESPN have announced a six-year extension to their current media rights agreement, which will now run through the 2030-31 season.

Under the new enhanced agreement, the Southland Conference will have the opportunity to have one additional football game aired live on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU:

Beginning in the 2025–26 academic year, the enhanced agreement will feature select men’s and women’s basketball contests and an additional marquee event from football, basketball, baseball, or softball, airing live on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU. These games may be chosen as a “flex pick,” a dynamic programming feature that allows the most compelling Southland matchup to be elevated into a prime national broadcast slot, showcasing the conference’s excellence on a broader stage.

Southland home football games not selected for a linear television network will continue to be available to stream via ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

“We’re proud to strengthen our long-standing relationship with ESPN as we continue to raise the profile of the Southland Conference and its member institutions,” said Southland Conference Commissioner Chris Grant. “This elevated collaboration isn’t just about airtime, it’s about giving our student-athletes, their families, and our communities a national stage worthy of their relentless pursuit of excellence. With more prime-time opportunities, high-stakes matchups, and hundreds of school-produced broadcasts across ESPN+ and the ESPN App, we’re putting the heart of Southland competition in front of a wider audience than ever before. ESPN’s reach and reputation make them the perfect collaborator to showcase the resilient and passionate spirit that defines our programs and our people.”

Also per the release, Southland Conference football programs will be featured in “…two FCS Kickoff weekend games over the next six years, including the previously secured 2026 matchup.” We reached out to ESPN for more information on that 2026 matchup and will report any additional details.

“ESPN has enjoyed a longstanding, collaborative relationship with the Southland Conference, which we’re excited to continue through this extension of our agreement,” said Mallory Kenny, ESPN Director of Programming and Acquisitions. “We look forward to showcasing more of the conference’s member institutions and student-athletes on a national stage in the years ahead across ESPN platforms.”

