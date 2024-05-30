Southland Conference announces revised 2024 football schedule

The Southland Conference has announced a revised 2024 football schedule following the news that Stephen F. Austin is rejoining the conference this fall.
Stephen F. Austin departed the Southland Conference three years ago to join the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). The WAC later combined with the ASUN to form a single conference, which was then renamed the United Athletic Conference (UAC).
On Wednesday, Stephen F. Austin announced that they are moving back to the Southland Conference officially on July 1, 2024. Stephen F. Austin joins returning members Houston Christian (HCU), Lamar, McNeese, Nicholls, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana, Texas A&M-Commerce, and Incarnate Word (UIW).
Each Southland conference team will still play a seven-game conference schedule in order to retain previous commitments against non-conference opponents. Teams will also play 12-games schedules in 2024 due to NCAA bylaws and the calendar. The last time this occurred was the 2019 season and it will naturally occur again in 2025.
Kickoff times and television designations will be announced at a later date.
2024 Southland Football Schedules
- 2024 HCU Football Schedule
- 2024 Lamar Football Schedule
- 2024 McNeese Football Schedule
- 2024 Nicholls Football Schedule
- 2024 Northwestern State Football Schedule
- 2024 Southeastern Louisiana Football Schedule
- 2024 Stephen F. Austin Football Schedule
- 2024 Texas A&M-Commerce Football Schedule
- 2024 UIW Football Schedule
2024 Southland Conference Football Schedule
* Composite. Conference games only.
Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024
Stephen F. Austin at McNeese
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024
McNeese at HCU
Northwestern State at Stephen F. Austin
Texas A&M-Commerce at Southeastern Louisiana
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024
Southeastern Louisiana at HCU
Nicholls at UIW
Stephen F. Austin at Lamar
Texas A&M-Commerce at Northwestern State
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024
McNeese at UIW
Northwestern State at Nicholls
Stephen F. Austin at Southeastern Louisiana
Lamar at Texas A&M-Commerce
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024
McNeese at Nicholls
Lamar at Northwestern State
HCU at Stephen F. Austin
UIW at Southeastern Louisiana
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024
HCU at UIW
Southeastern Louisiana at Lamar
Texas A&M-Commerce at McNeese
Stephen F. Austin at Nicholls
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024
Nicholls at HCU
Lamar at UIW
Northwestern State at Southeastern Louisiana
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024
Nicholls at Lamar
McNeese at Northwestern State
UIW at Stephen F. Austin
HCU at Texas A&M-Commerce
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024
Southeastern Louisiana at Nicholls
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024
Northwestern State at HCU
Lamar at McNeese
