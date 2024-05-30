Southland Conference announces revised 2024 football schedule

The Southland Conference has announced a revised 2024 football schedule following the news that Stephen F. Austin is rejoining the conference this fall.

Stephen F. Austin departed the Southland Conference three years ago to join the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). The WAC later combined with the ASUN to form a single conference, which was then renamed the United Athletic Conference (UAC).

On Wednesday, Stephen F. Austin announced that they are moving back to the Southland Conference officially on July 1, 2024. Stephen F. Austin joins returning members Houston Christian (HCU), Lamar, McNeese, Nicholls, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana, Texas A&M-Commerce, and Incarnate Word (UIW).

Each Southland conference team will still play a seven-game conference schedule in order to retain previous commitments against non-conference opponents. Teams will also play 12-games schedules in 2024 due to NCAA bylaws and the calendar. The last time this occurred was the 2019 season and it will naturally occur again in 2025.

Kickoff times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

2024 Southland Football Schedules

2024 Southland Conference Football Schedule

* Composite. Conference games only.

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024

Stephen F. Austin at McNeese

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024

McNeese at HCU

Northwestern State at Stephen F. Austin

Texas A&M-Commerce at Southeastern Louisiana

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024

Southeastern Louisiana at HCU

Nicholls at UIW

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar

Texas A&M-Commerce at Northwestern State

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024

McNeese at UIW

Northwestern State at Nicholls

Stephen F. Austin at Southeastern Louisiana

Lamar at Texas A&M-Commerce

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024

McNeese at Nicholls

Lamar at Northwestern State

HCU at Stephen F. Austin

UIW at Southeastern Louisiana

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024

HCU at UIW

Southeastern Louisiana at Lamar

Texas A&M-Commerce at McNeese

Stephen F. Austin at Nicholls

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024

Nicholls at HCU

Lamar at UIW

Northwestern State at Southeastern Louisiana

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024

Nicholls at Lamar

McNeese at Northwestern State

UIW at Stephen F. Austin

HCU at Texas A&M-Commerce

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024

Southeastern Louisiana at Nicholls

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024

Northwestern State at HCU

Lamar at McNeese

