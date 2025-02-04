Southland Conference announces 2025 football schedule

The Southland Conference has announced its 2025 football schedule, which begins with a Week Zero contest featuring UIW at Nicholls.

For the 2025 season, the Southland Conference expands to 10 football-playing members with the addition of the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros, which will be playing their first season of football. UTRGV joins returning members East Texas A&M (formerly known as Texas A&M-Commerce), Houston Christian (HCU), Lamar, McNeese, Nicholls, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana, Stephen F. Austin, and Incarnate Word (UIW).

Each Southland conference team will play an eight-game conference schedule. Teams will also play 12-games schedules in 2025 due to NCAA bylaws and the calendar. The last time this occurred was the 2024 season and it will naturally occur again in 2025.

Four previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving Southland teams were also revealed by the schedule release and are listed below:

West Georgia at Nicholls (Sept. 6)

MVSU at Southeastern La. (Sept. 13)

Sul Ross State at Stephen F. Austin (Sept. 13)

NC Central at East Texas A&M (Sept. 27); replaces Tenn. Tech at East Texas A&M on Sept. 13

Kickoff times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

2025 Southland Football Schedules

2025 Southland Conference Football Schedule

2025 Southland Conference Football Schedule

