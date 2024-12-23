Southern Utah announces 2025 football schedule

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes six home games and 12 contests overall.

Southern Utah opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home against the Idaho State Bengals at Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City, Utah. The Thunderbirds then travel to face the San Diego Toreros on Sept. 6 before returning home to host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Sept. 13, which was previously unannounced.

The final non-conference game for Southern Utah next season is on the road against the UC Davis Aggies on Sept. 20.

United Athletic Conference (UAC) action for Southern Utah begins at home on Sept. 27 against West Georgia on Sept. 27 (Homecoming). Other conference foes slated to visit Cedar City include Abilene Christian on Oct. 18, Austin Peay on Nov. 1, and Central Arkansas on Nov. 15.

Road UAC opponents for Southern Utah in 2025 include Tarleton State on Oct. 4, Utah Tech on Oct. 25, Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 8, and North Alabama on Nov. 22.

Below is Southern Utah’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Southern Utah Football Schedule

08/30 – Idaho State

09/06 – at San Diego

09/13 – Northern Arizona

09/20 – at UC Davis

09/27 – West Georgia*

10/04 – at Tarleton State*

10/11 – OFF

10/18 – Abilene Christian*

10/25 – at Utah Tech*

11/01 – Austin Peay*

11/08 – at Eastern Kentucky*

11/15 – Central Arkansas*

11/22 – at North Alabama*

* UAC contest.

Southern Utah finished the 2024 season 7-5 overall and 6-2 in UAC action. The 2025 season will be the fourth for the Thunderbirds under head coach DeLane Fitzgerald, who has an 18-16 overall record at the school.