Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech schedule future four-game football series

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles have scheduled a future four-game, home-and-home football series with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, it was announced Tuesday.

The series commences on Louisiana Tech’s home turf at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, La., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029. The Bulldogs will host the third game of the series on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2032. The battle shifts to M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., for games two and four of the series. The first game in Hattiesburg takes place Saturday, Sept. 18, 2031. The series then comes to a close on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2033, in Hattiesburg.

This series joins the two-game, home-and-home slate already announced by the sides for 2025 and 2026 in Ruston and Hattiesburg, respectively.

The clubs have squared off 53 times in program history, with Southern Miss claiming 36 victories. The Golden Eagles won the most recent tilt, 35-19, on Saturday, November 19, 2021. That game brought to a close a string of nine consecutive years in which the teams played as members of CUSA.

Louisiana Tech becomes the second set of non-league Bulldogs on the 2031 Southern Miss slate, with a Saturday, Sept. 13, game scheduled at Mississippi State for that year. Louisiana Tech travels to ULM on that same 2031 date, then welcomes San Diego State to Ruston on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2033.

