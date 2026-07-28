Southern Miss adds Southeastern Louisiana to 2027 football schedule

Nov 18, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles celebrate after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles have added the Southeastern Louisiana Lions to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Southern Miss was obtained from Southeastern Louisiana University via a state public records request.

Southern Miss will host Southeastern Louisiana at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, September 25, 2027. The Eagles will pay the Lions a $350,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Southern Miss and Southeastern Louisiana last met on the gridiron in 2024, which resulted in a 35-10 victory for the Golden Eagles. The two schools have played 23 times overall and Southern Miss leads the series 20-3.

Southern Miss is currently scheduled to open the 2027 season on Saturday, Sept. 4 on the road against West Virginia. Other non-conference opponents include Tulane at home on Sept. 11 and Memphis on the road on Sept. 18.

Southern Miss is the third and final non-conference opponent for Southeastern Louisiana’s 2027 schedule. The Lions are currently scheduled to open the season on the road against Troy on Sept. 4 before traveling to face South Dakota State on Sept. 18.

Football Schedules