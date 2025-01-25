Southern Miss adds Jackson State to 2025 football schedule

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles have added the Jackson State Tigers to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has confirmed.

A copy of the football game contract with Jackson State University was obtained from the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) via a state public records request.

Southern Miss will host Jackson State at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The Eagles will pay the Tigers a $375,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The possibility of the Southern Miss-Jackson State game was first mentioned by USM Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain back in December 2023 on SuperTalk Eagle Hour. However, the contract was not finalized until last year.

Southern Miss and Jackson State last met on the gridiron in 2018, which resulted in a 55-7 victory for the Golden Eagles. The two schools have played three times overall and Southern Miss leads the series 3-0.

Southern Miss is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 on the road against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Other non-conference opponents include the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on the road on Sept. 20 and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at home on Sept. 27.

In Sun Belt Conference play this fall, Southern Miss is set to host Appalachian State, Texas State, Troy, and ULM and travel to Arkansas State, Georgia Southern, Louisiana, and South Alabama.

Southern Miss is the second known non-conference opponent for Jackson State’s 2025 schedule. The Tigers are scheduled to open the season at home against the Hampton Pirates on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Football Schedules