Southern Jaguars announce 2026 football schedule

The Southern Jaguars have announced their 2026 football schedule, which features two neutral-site contests among 11 total games.

Southern opens its 2026 campaign in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29, facing the Alabama State Hornets at a yet-to-be-determined venue in Birmingham, Ala. The matchup will count as a non-conference game.

The Jaguars follow with three additional non-league contests: home dates against Kentucky State on September 5 and Louisiana Christian on September 19, with a road trip to Houston on September 12 in between. The meetings with Kentucky State and Louisiana Christian had not been previously announced.

Southern begins Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play on September 26 with a road matchup at Jackson State, then returns to Baton Rouge to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff for Homecoming on October 3.

A challenging stretch of three straight road games follows, as the Jaguars travel to Prairie View A&M on October 10, Texas Southern on October 17, and, after an open week, Florida A&M on October 31.

November brings back-to-back home games against Bethune-Cookman on November 7 and Alcorn State on November 14. Southern concludes its 2026 regular season on November 28 in New Orleans, La., taking on Grambling State in the 53rd Annual Bayou Classic at Caesars Superdome.

Below is Southern’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Southern Football Schedule

08/29 – Alabama State (in Birmingham)

09/05 – Kentucky State

09/12 – at Houston

09/19 – Louisiana Christian

09/26 – at Jackson State

10/03 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff

10/10 – at Prairie View A&M

10/17 – at Texas Southern

10/24 – OFF

10/31 – at Florida A&M

11/07 – Bethune-Cookman

11/14 – Alcorn State

11/21 – OFF

11/28 – Grambling (in New Orleans)

* SWAC contest.

Southern finished the 2025 season 2-10 overall and 1-7 in SWAC play. The 2026 season will be the first for the Jaguars under new head coach Marshall Faulk, who served as the running backs coach at Colorado last season.